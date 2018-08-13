Airgain Inc (AIRG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.04. Airgain posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 7.36%. Airgain’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in Airgain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 76,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Airgain by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 499,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.30. 162,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,223. The firm has a market cap of $110.04 million, a PE ratio of 104.36 and a beta of 2.04. Airgain has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $11.63.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

