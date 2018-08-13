Airbloc (ABL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $912,838.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. Airbloc has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $912,838.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Airbloc has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000329 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007688 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00262334 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00169306 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012605 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Airbloc Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

