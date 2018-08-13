Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. ValuEngine downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 target price on Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,097,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,877,973,000 after purchasing an additional 552,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,457,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,875 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.7% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,336,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,148,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 940,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 38,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,340. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $143.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.17. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.11. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.73%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

