Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has C$62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

TSE:AEM opened at C$52.48 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$48.04 and a one year high of C$64.84.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, insider Yvon Sylvestre sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.44, for a total value of C$302,200.00. Also, Director Jamie Calvin Sokalsky purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$52.43 per share, with a total value of C$209,720.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,088 in the last quarter.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.