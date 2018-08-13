Agilent Technologies (A) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 45.436875248256 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies opened at $66.26 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

In other news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.