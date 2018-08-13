Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gap Inc (GPS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 34,797 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in shares of GAP by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $32,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,760,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,314,018.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GAP opened at $31.33 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03. Gap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Gap Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 11th were paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPS shares. Wedbush started coverage on GAP in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on GAP from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GAP in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.42.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

