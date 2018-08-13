Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.58 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 195,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,495,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,968 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 571,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 666,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hartford Financial Services Group opened at $51.68 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, insider Brion S. Johnson sold 11,568 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $620,044.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Bombara sold 23,906 shares of Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $1,258,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,075.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,438 shares of company stock worth $2,605,412. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. ValuEngine raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $56.00 price target on Hartford Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, and Mutual Funds.

