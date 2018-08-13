Aegion Corp (AEGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Aegion from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ AEGN traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 48,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,108. Aegion has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $809.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $335.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.80 million. equities research analysts expect that Aegion will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 33,403 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegion by 245.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.