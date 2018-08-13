Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Stake Lowered by NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,000 shares during the period. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 374.2% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $19.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.25, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.04 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 113,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $1,491,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 521,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,135.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 13,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $182,356.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,986.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,574,860 shares of company stock valued at $450,970,777. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $25.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

