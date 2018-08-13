Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, "Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. The company provides single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products comprising PVC drainage structures, fittings and filters, and water quality filters and separators. Its products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, agriculture and infrastructure applications. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio. "

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems opened at $30.50 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 52.37%. The business had revenue of $387.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 11,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $319,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,101.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,185.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,686,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $101,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth $290,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

