Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Stake Raised by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Systems by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,942 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $696,047.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,637,481.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles M. Geschke sold 6,000 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.19, for a total transaction of $1,531,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,327 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,959 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe Systems opened at $253.70 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $263.83. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Systems Company Profile

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

