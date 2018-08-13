ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group opened at $1.46 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.33.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc distributes and services electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunication industries worldwide. The company's Cable Television segment provides cable television equipment for use in connection with video, telephone, and Internet data signals.

