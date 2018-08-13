Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACXM shares. TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Acxiom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Acxiom opened at $44.17 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.38. Acxiom has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.26 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Acxiom will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 385.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

