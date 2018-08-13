Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of analysts have recently commented on ACXM shares. TheStreet upgraded Acxiom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a report on Monday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Acxiom in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Acxiom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.
Shares of Acxiom opened at $44.17 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 100.39, a PEG ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.38. Acxiom has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Acxiom by 385.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Lathrop Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Acxiom in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Acxiom Company Profile
Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.
