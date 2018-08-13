AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.92.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals opened at $3.10 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $187.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.15.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million. equities research analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Angotti purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela P. Palmer purchased 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 67,600 shares of company stock worth $193,192. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,115 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.