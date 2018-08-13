Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake Increased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,348,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,500,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861,472 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,702,132,000 after acquiring an additional 153,734 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,503,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $844,833,000 after acquiring an additional 223,617 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 14,894.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,129,307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $774,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total transaction of $309,494.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,357 shares of company stock worth $8,543,392. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture opened at $160.68 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $127.26 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

