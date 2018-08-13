Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) & Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Head to Head Survey

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ: XLRN) and Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.8% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Acceleron Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Crispr Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Acceleron Pharma and Crispr Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 0 6 7 0 2.54 Crispr Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $65.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Crispr Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crispr Therapeutics is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Crispr Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -795.94% -30.78% -29.10% Crispr Therapeutics -245.57% -39.58% -28.49%

Risk and Volatility

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crispr Therapeutics has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Crispr Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $13.48 million 162.09 -$108.45 million ($2.68) -17.72 Crispr Therapeutics $41.00 million 54.68 -$68.35 million ($1.71) -27.55

Crispr Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acceleron Pharma. Crispr Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acceleron Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crispr Therapeutics beats Acceleron Pharma on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient. The company is also developing CTX101, a donor-derived gene-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy targeting CD19-positive malignancies. In addition, it is developing earlier stage allogeneic CAR-T programs targeting B-Cell maturation antigen and CD70; hemoglobinopathies to treat other diseases, including Hurler Syndrome and severe combined immunodeficiency disease; programs that are in preclinical development for indications, including glycogen storage disease Ia and hemophilia; and programs targeting diseases of organ systems outside the liver, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Europe) Limited to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics for developing neoantigen-based therapeutic vaccines and T cell therapies; and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

