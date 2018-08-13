Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 31,155 Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REGI shares. BidaskClub downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on Renewable Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, VP Gary Haer sold 9,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $175,367.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $755.63 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.32. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $580.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.60 million. analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces and sells biofuels and renewable chemicals in North America. The company operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, Renewable Chemicals, and Corporate and Other segments. It acquires feedstock; and manages construction and operates biomass-based diesel production facilities.

