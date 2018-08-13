Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $522,000 Position in Cadence Bancorp (CADE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 82.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,771 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,114,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 212,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 95,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CADE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cadence Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp opened at $28.01 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $31.44.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.49 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

