Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $496,000 Holdings in TheStreet, Inc. (TST)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TheStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:TST) by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of TheStreet worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TST. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TheStreet by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,316,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 261,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TheStreet during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TheStreet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,794,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 88,252 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TheStreet by 244.4% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of TheStreet by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 60,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TheStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TheStreet from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of TheStreet opened at $2.20 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. TheStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.36.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TheStreet had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. sell-side analysts predict that TheStreet, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About TheStreet

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

