Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.
Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.
Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $46.19. 458,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,236. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.80.
In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $96,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,518.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $537,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,165 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Sunday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.
About Aaron’s
Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.
See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.