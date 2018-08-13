Aaron’s, Inc. (AAN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

Aaron’s has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 3.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $46.19. 458,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,236. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.80.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $927.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Aaron’s will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Aaron’s news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $96,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,518.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan K. Woodley sold 12,500 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $537,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $746,165 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Sunday. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Aaron’s from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. It operates through three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

