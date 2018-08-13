A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (AW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of TSE:AW opened at C$32.50 on Monday. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$28.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.70.

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the Fund) is a limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in A&W Trade Marks Inc (Trade Marks), which through its ownership interest in the A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership (Partnership), owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada.

