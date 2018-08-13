$9.11 Billion in Sales Expected for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) to post $9.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.63 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $8.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $37.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.80 billion to $41.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.92 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $32.54 billion to $42.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for LyondellBasell Industries.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after buying an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.3% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,637,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,688,000 after buying an additional 1,174,259 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 102.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,708,000 after buying an additional 726,524 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $43,329,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,773,000 after buying an additional 310,552 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB opened at $112.57 on Monday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

