$84.51 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) will report $84.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $85.67 million and the lowest is $83.50 million. 8X8 posted sales of $72.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full year sales of $351.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.80 million to $357.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $426.56 million per share, with estimates ranging from $408.01 million to $451.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of 8X8 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $140,217.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 29.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EGHT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 485,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,872. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

