$835.30 Million in Sales Expected for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (GTES) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) will report $835.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $837.00 million and the lowest is $833.60 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gates Industrial.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $875.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on Gates Industrial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Ivo Jurek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $153,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $1,503,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $583,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $63,431,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth about $3,104,000.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

