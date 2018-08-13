$8.93 Million in Sales Expected for Shotspotter Inc (SSTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) will announce $8.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.97 million and the lowest is $8.90 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $6.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full-year sales of $33.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.82 million to $34.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.05 million per share, with estimates ranging from $43.05 million to $46.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shotspotter.

Get Shotspotter alerts:

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Shotspotter had a negative return on equity of 36.43% and a negative net margin of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SSTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Shotspotter to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shotspotter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Imperial Capital set a $50.00 price target on Shotspotter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSTI. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shotspotter during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 370,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timpani Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shotspotter by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC now owns 128,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shotspotter opened at $45.27 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Shotspotter has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and internationally. The company's solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shotspotter (SSTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shotspotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shotspotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.