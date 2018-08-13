7,278 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Acquired by Dean Capital Investments Management LLC

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 87,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 120,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $14,383,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 545,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,276,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Thomas M. Kelley sold 24,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,972,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,029.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $80.93 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $49.30 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

