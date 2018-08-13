$7.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will post $7.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 billion to $7.55 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $29.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.32 billion to $29.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.14 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $30.73 billion to $31.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.81.

Shares of Travelers Companies opened at $128.87 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $113.76 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 6,854 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $904,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,154 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,504,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,986,115,000 after acquiring an additional 932,105 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 223.2% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,700,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,173 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,364,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,154,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,311,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

