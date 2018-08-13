6,573 Shares in CVR Refining LP (CVRR) Acquired by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVR Refining during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Refining during the first quarter worth about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CVR Refining by 225.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,845 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Refining by 25.0% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in CVR Refining by 23.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Refining from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Citigroup raised shares of CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CVR Refining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Refining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Shares of NYSE CVRR opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.49. CVR Refining LP has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that CVR Refining LP will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from CVR Refining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CVR Refining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

