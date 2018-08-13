$609.23 Million in Sales Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $609.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $607.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.40 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $585.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.68 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $217.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill sold 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.28, for a total transaction of $329,400.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,665.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 176,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 89.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $5,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.40. The stock had a trading volume of 428,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,665. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.52. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

