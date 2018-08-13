53,250 Shares in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (IBMH) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.51% of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF opened at $25.37 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $25.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.