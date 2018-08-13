5,070 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,070 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 143.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,743 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 61.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies opened at $74.66 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $2,975,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,278 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,013.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,190 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. FBN Securities lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. DA Davidson set a $80.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.03.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.