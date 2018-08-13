41,900 Shares in Cryolife Inc (CRY) Purchased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cryolife as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryolife in the 1st quarter worth $770,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cryolife by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its stake in Cryolife by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 345,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Cryolife news, Director C Elkins Ronald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,598.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 4,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $118,071.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $849,106 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryolife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cryolife has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cryolife opened at $32.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

