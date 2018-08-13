4,107 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF opened at $54.87 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

