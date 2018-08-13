40,654 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 878.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 110,937 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF opened at $38.77 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $42.53.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

