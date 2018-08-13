$4.34 Million in Sales Expected for Harvest Capital Credit Corp (HCAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) will report sales of $4.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvest Capital Credit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.31 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.37 million. Harvest Capital Credit posted sales of $4.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvest Capital Credit will report full-year sales of $16.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.75 million to $16.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $20.60 million to $21.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Harvest Capital Credit.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 million. Harvest Capital Credit had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCAP. TheStreet raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Harvest Capital Credit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Jolson bought 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $32,119.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 144,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,401 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit in the 1st quarter worth $2,338,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCAP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 19,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,557. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.76. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Harvest Capital Credit’s payout ratio is 89.06%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company operates as a business development company and provides customized financing solutions for small to mid-sized companies. Its investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation by making direct investments in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt, and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments in privately-held the United States small to mid-sized companies.

