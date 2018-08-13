3M Co (MMM) Position Reduced by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 359.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $201.74 on Monday. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $190.57 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. MED cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $259.77 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.03.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

