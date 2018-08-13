38,987 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Acquired by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 82,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,532,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 149,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after acquiring an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.22 per share, with a total value of $206,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,370.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi Shaw sold 8,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total value of $691,774.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,575,728 shares of company stock worth $144,624,164 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a positive return on equity of 39.84% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

