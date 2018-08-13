$37.07 Million in Sales Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) will announce $37.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.30 million. TPG RE Finance Trust reported sales of $28.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year sales of $143.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.70 million to $147.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $162.68 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.00 million to $178.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $35.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. TPG RE Finance Trust’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of TRTX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,252. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 18.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 22nd. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 337.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,429 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 420.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

