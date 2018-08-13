3,550 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) Purchased by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,866,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,054,609,000 after purchasing an additional 158,679 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,648,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $854,724,000 after buying an additional 593,762 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,998,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,667,000 after buying an additional 875,208 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,715,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,137,000 after buying an additional 172,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5,724.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,536,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 3,475,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,069. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The business had revenue of $644.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.957 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.