$3.97 EPS Expected for PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) will announce $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for PetroChina’s earnings. PetroChina reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 596.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will report full year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $10.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PetroChina.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PetroChina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.69 to $82.69 in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PetroChina by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTR traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.27. 87,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,770. PetroChina has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $85.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.47.

PetroChina Company Profile

