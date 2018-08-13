$3.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $3.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $11.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.04 billion to $11.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.56 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.22 billion to $12.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The online travel company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.83. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.99.

In other news, insider Lance A. Soliday sold 3,269 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $451,350.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,234.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,500 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.48, for a total value of $467,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,316 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,813 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Expedia Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,012 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $70,443,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 85,488 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,128 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group opened at $131.89 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

