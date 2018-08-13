$3.26 Billion in Sales Expected for CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) This Quarter

Analysts expect CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) to report $3.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Seven analysts have issued estimates for CBS Co. Common Stock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBS Co. Common Stock will report full year sales of $14.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $14.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.69 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $15.21 billion to $16.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBS Co. Common Stock.

Get CBS Co. Common Stock alerts:

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 81.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CBS Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CBS Co. Common Stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

In related news, EVP Gil D. Schwartz sold 160,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,851,851.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,252 shares in the company, valued at $6,072,680.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 346,057 shares in the company, valued at $19,541,838.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,067 shares of company stock worth $13,959,147 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markston International LLC acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CBS Co. Common Stock by 430.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CBS Co. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBS Co. Common Stock opened at $52.52 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $67.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

CBS Co. Common Stock Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS Co. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.