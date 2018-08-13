2,873 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $9,447,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $597,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 603,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF opened at $114.15 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.