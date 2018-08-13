2,490 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ) Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,061 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals opened at $176.11 on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $128.58 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.85 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 24.20%. equities analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $203.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $273,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,529,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $850,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,816. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.