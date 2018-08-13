21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) Stake Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 226.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th.

Shares of VNET opened at $8.82 on Monday. 21Vianet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.74 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 18.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

