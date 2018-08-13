$213.59 Million in Sales Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report sales of $213.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.44 million and the lowest is $206.80 million. Vail Resorts posted sales of $209.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $844.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $297.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.56.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.90, for a total transaction of $539,353.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,392.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 45,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.61, for a total transaction of $12,321,972.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 556,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,833,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,189 shares of company stock worth $15,912,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts opened at $287.97 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.35. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $200.68 and a 1-year high of $291.70.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

