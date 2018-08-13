$2.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Owens & Minor posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year sales of $9.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.18 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 113,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 341.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OMI traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.93. 1,518,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Owens & Minor has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $879.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 64.60%.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare services company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, and other European countries. It operates through three segments: Domestic, International, and Proprietary Products. The company offers supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services; and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies, and devices.

