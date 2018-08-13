$2.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cytori Therapeutics Inc (CYTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cytori Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTX) will post $2.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cytori Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 million and the highest is $2.86 million. Cytori Therapeutics reported sales of $1.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytori Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $11.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.79 million per share, with estimates ranging from $18.22 million to $21.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytori Therapeutics.

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Cytori Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 190.35% and a negative net margin of 428.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cytori Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytori Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.81.

CYTX traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.37. 374,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Cytori Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

About Cytori Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc, a therapeutics company, together with its subsidiaries, develops regenerative and oncologic therapies from its proprietary cell therapy and nanoparticle platforms for various medical conditions. Its lead drug candidate, ATI-0918, is a generic version of pegylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial and used for various cancer types.

