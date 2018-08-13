$2.30 EPS Expected for Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to post $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35. Costco Wholesale posted earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.89 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.74.

NASDAQ COST opened at $220.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $225.48.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.45, for a total transaction of $586,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,754,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 63.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Earnings History and Estimates for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

