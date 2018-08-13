$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $9.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.72 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on PXD. MED upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $186.14 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank E. Hopkins sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $184,502.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,669.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,624 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

